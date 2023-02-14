The Global OUTCRY is ramping UP as the time for the REMOVAL of the Gift of Offspring RAPIDLY approaches: "The world is BETTER off with a lot of these kids NOT being born!"

This man is speaking on behalf of a lot of people - what they 'THINK' - but what they don't want to SAY. This is a video of a pro-life man questioning a pro-death, pro-EXTERMINATION of the Unborn man.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.