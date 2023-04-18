👀Former CIA Officer: Leaked Pentagon Documents are an intentional 'Controlled Leak'

👀 Former CIA Officer Larry Johnson Says the Leaked Pentagon Documents are a 'Controlled Leak'"This is a coordinated media strategy, this is a disinformation campaign. The documents are real. I’m not saying the documents are fabrications, they are not. But this cover story that's been manufactured to explain how these documents came to be produced, it just falls apart...

The information was leaked...to prepare the U.S. public for the crash landing that's going to take place with respect to U.S. foreign policy."





Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/live/Gh9CxQ2C0qI?feature=share