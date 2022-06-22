Ep. 385 | Second Amendment | The Daily Dose

"A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government."

George Washington

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