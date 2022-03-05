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The Whole Bible Points to Jesus
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72 views • March 05, 2022
The bible is meant to point us to Jesus the express image of God. If our interpretation doesn't line up with what Jesus said, we change our interpretation not what Jesus said.
Even then, just because it is in the bible does not mean it''s infallible. The bible itself says it only but a shadow of what Jesus really is.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
Even then, just because it is in the bible does not mean it''s infallible. The bible itself says it only but a shadow of what Jesus really is.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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