Trump Must Follow DeSantis' Lead and Come Out Against Forced Deadly Vaccines

309 views • August 17, 2022

WAYNE ROOT: Seven Dead Doctors in 14 Days Don’t Lie. The Covid Vaccine is a Killer.

Trump Must Follow DeSantis' Lead and Come Out Against Forced Deadly Vaccines

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