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Trump Must Follow DeSantis' Lead and Come Out Against Forced Deadly Vaccines
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CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Admits Major Covid-19 Mistakes — Plans to Restructure the Agency Calling it a “Reset”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-admits-major-covid-19-mistakes-plans-restructure-agency-calling-reset/
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/wayne-root-seven-dead-doctors-14-days-dont-lie-covid-vaccine-killer/