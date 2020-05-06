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There would be no Covid-19 "Pandemic" IF This Documentary Wasn't Covered Up
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168 views • May 06, 2020
The exponential increase in the number of autistic children is in sync with the increase in child vaccinations. This video should make us all wonder what tolerable side effects will be in the vaccine for Covid-19.
Well done Del Bigtree!
Well done Del Bigtree!
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