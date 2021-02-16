© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE VIRTUES OF RAW MILK & HOW PELOMORPHISM MEANS VACCINES ARE A LIE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • February 16, 2021
Raw milk from grass-fed cows is a superfood. It will support the health and healing of the digestive tract and therefore the immune system. It will support bone and dental health, with many case histories of cavities reversing when added to the diet. The naturally occurring bacteria in raw milk produce antimicrobial compounds that kill supposed pathogens. Pleomorphism of organisms means there is no such thing as a valid vaccine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.