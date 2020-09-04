$ Vigilante : The New World Order Normal Keeps Marching on with Censorship, Black Bagging and Orchestrated Famines

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INTRO VID: What It’s Like Getting Censored on YouTube - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/RGxbaxviRVw
New Revelations on the COVID Death Count - AwakenwithJP:
https://youtu.be/P0y6M-N8wOE
Police ARREST pregnant woman for Facebook post - Avi Yemini:
https://youtu.be/pym4q9tladg
Victoria Police double-down on pregnant woman arrest:
https://youtu.be/mFf2M5InaxI
World Bank/Canadian Tariff Statistics:
https://wits.worldbank.org/tariff/trains/en/country/CAN/partner/ALL/nomen/h5/product/902780
HOLODOMOR 2.0: Man Made Famine & Election Chaos:
https://youtu.be/ClOJEGGBtNI (Food Chain Reaction, John Podesta, crisis in 2020 planned in 2015)
HolodomorInfo.com | The Jewish Ethnic Cleansing Of Europeans:
https://holodomorinfo.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VufLogyCkS0
The Dollar Vigilante