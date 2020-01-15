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Watch No Poison Safe Radio Wave Wood Pest Treatment Process
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177 views • January 15, 2020
Demonstration tutorial of Microwave termite treatment process with the use of the Proto3 GE1150 Pest treatment device. Solid core wood exterior door will be treated for drywood termites without the use of any chemicals. Microwave Treatment of pests is a proven scientific technology in commercial use since 1993 . See how it is monitored and safely controlled with the Lullaby System technique. Device is manufactured in U.S.A. by WavelengthEMTS Inc.
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