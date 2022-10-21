Gabriels Health Ministry 🏥👩‍⚕️💉 The Sass in Nass -- Friday, October 21, 2022

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Ellsworth physician's license suspended | newscentermaine.com
https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/state/state-board-suspends-ellsworth-physicians-license-for-allegedly-spreading-covid-misinformation-doctor-anti-vax/97-66106ef8-9efe-4eaa-9c8d-c6cfdebad310#:~:text=Meryl%20Nass%2C%20who%20has%20practiced%20internal%20medicine%20in,by%20the%20Maine%20Board%20of%20Licensure%20in%20Medicine.