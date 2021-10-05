© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaxed Patient Immune System Tested: Before AND After 1st Jab, and After 2nd Jab. Dr.Nathan Thompson
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • October 05, 2021
Dr. Nathan Thompson did a test of immunt system function with one of his patients before he got the "vaccine". Everything tested normal. Then he did the test again after the same patient got the 1st jab. The immune function was degraded quite a bit. The patient then got the 2nd jab, and the test was conducted for the THIRD time. The results of the 3rd test are similar to somebody that has HIV or SEVERE immune system suppression (Auto-Immune Disease). Nothing about the patient had changed other than getting the TWO JABS. Dr. Thompson has never seen anything like this. He said that most doctors will NOT conduct this test because they don't see the need to do the same test BEFORE, after the 1st, and after the 2nd jab.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.