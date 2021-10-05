Vaxed Patient Immune System Tested: Before AND After 1st Jab, and After 2nd Jab. Dr.Nathan Thompson

Dr. Nathan Thompson did a test of immunt system function with one of his patients before he got the "vaccine". Everything tested normal. Then he did the test again after the same patient got the 1st jab. The immune function was degraded quite a bit. The patient then got the 2nd jab, and the test was conducted for the THIRD time. The results of the 3rd test are similar to somebody that has HIV or SEVERE immune system suppression (Auto-Immune Disease). Nothing about the patient had changed other than getting the TWO JABS. Dr. Thompson has never seen anything like this. He said that most doctors will NOT conduct this test because they don't see the need to do the same test BEFORE, after the 1st, and after the 2nd jab.