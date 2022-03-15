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March 2022 - Democide - Still and always #1 cause of death in the world
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91 views • March 15, 2022
Democide - Still and always #1 cause of death in the world. The only thing worse than the murder of your own citizens is the cover up and lack of accountability. Medical Tyranny has ruined & undermined the greatest healthcare system in the history of the world.
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