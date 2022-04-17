© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Limited Edition Apparel!Get Yours Today At Cost & Help Support The Infowar!Skip Ad in 1 Attorney Gains More Proof The Federal Government is Covering Up Death Shots
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • April 17, 2022
Attorney Tom Renz gives an update on all of the illegal activity he says he's uncovering. He says now that so many whistleblowers are coming forward and there's irrefutable proof our own federal government has been changing numbers to hide deaths after the vaccine, they are closing in. Renz says Fauci has repeatedly lied and should be in jail.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.