Συνομιλία ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ! 💥 "ΘΑ ΣΕ ΤΙΝΑΞΟΥΝ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΕΡΑ _ Η ΝΤΟΡΑ ΕΊΝΑΙ ΕΓΓΟΝΗ ΤΟΥ ΜΟΥΣΤΑΦΑ ΚΕΜΑΛ"...
askitis
"...Έχει λυσάξει όλη η οικογένεια μαζί σου καί η Ντόρα,,,. Τους έχεις γαμήσει πατόκορφα...Είναι Τούρκοι όλοι αυτοί. Δουλεύουν για τα συμφέροντα της Τουρκίας. Είναι Τουρκοεβραίοι...  Όλοι εναντίων της Ελλάδος είναι.. Όλοι και οι 300.  Δουλεύουνε για τον αφανισμό του Ελληνισμού... "

Συνομιλία ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ: «Ο ΛΕΡΩΜΕΝΟΣ ΜΠΑΤΣΟΣ ΘΑ ΣΚΟΤΩΝΕ ΜΕ ΒΟΜΒΑ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟ ΧΙΟ ΚΑΤ' ΕΝΤΟΛΗ
