Peter Navarro | Peter Delivers Final Statements Before Reporting to Prison (3/19/24) + "If a President Does Not Have the Ability to Get Confidential Information In the Sanctity of the Oval Offices He Will Make Poor Decisions."

Obama Judge Denied Dr. Peter Navarro’s Request to Stay Out of Prison Pending Appeal (February 8th 2024)





Support Peter Navarro Today At: http://GiveSendGo.com/Navarro





I PASSIONATELY URGE YOU TO VISIT http://NewMagaDeal.com and to actually read Peter Navarro’s newest book, The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Policy Platform.





************************Who Is Yuval Noah Harari?**************************

Find the FACTS Related to the Man Leading the Great Reset (Yuval Noah Harari) HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/yuval-noah-harari





**************************************************************************





PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AGAINST INFLATION & CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY CONFISCATION TODAY AT: www.BH-PM.com

*****************************************************************************

Request Tickets to the Detroit, Michigan June 7th & 8th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

*****************************************************************************

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

*****************************************************************************

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content