TOP US GENERAL: BUILD MORE PERMANENT BASES IN EUROPE!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Milley, told Congress that NATO needs to build more permanent bases on Russia's border in response to the Ukraine conflict and that the conflict will last years. More US troops on Russia's borders will act as a "deterrent." The military-industrial-Congressional complex is no-doubt thrilled. Also today - New York City mom fired from city job after asking the mayor about his new toddler mask mandate.