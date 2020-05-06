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Police Brutality on the Rise Over Not Wearing a Face Mask!!?
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126 views • May 06, 2020
With this COVID19 Fear based system. The Police are becoming more Brutal to the point now they are going to use brutality against people Not Wearing a Face Mask!!? I will Explain in the Bill of Rights they CAN'T DO THAT!!
Keywords
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