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The Stew Peters Show 04. 13. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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331 views • April 13, 2022
Taking the Serpents Head Off w/ Dr. Ardis, Watch the Water EXPLODES Worldwide, PCR Kill Quota

Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis continues to expose the global conspiracy revealed through the epically successful “Watch the Water” documentary. He shares what's next as patriots demand answers for a biggest lie in history.

In this week’s ASK Dr. Jane, she addresses the potential generation devastation from the bioweapon jab, and the passing of spike proteins from the clot-shot.

And, Matt Throckmorton share a tragic story about the murder of his father in a nursing home and another family member killed by the Remdesivir and ventilator protocol. He also raises the alarm on a PCR test conspiracy, with the eugenics goal of achieving an established 'death quota'.

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy