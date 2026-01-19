BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
♪ Shock The Robot
wolfburg
wolfburg
Shock the robot
Cover me, when I run
Cover me, through the fire
Something knocked me out the trees
And now I'm on my knees
Darling
Don't you robot with the robot
robot , robot , robot
Don't you know you're gonna
Shock the robot
Fox the fox
Rat on the rat
You can ape the ape
I know about that
There is one thing you must be sure of
I can't take any more
Darling
Don't you robot with the robot
robot , robot , robot
Don't you know you're gonna
Shock the robot
too much at stake
(robot ) ground beneath me shake
(robot ) and the news is breaking
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
Cover me, when I sleep
Cover me, when I breathe
You throw your pearls before the swine
Oh-make the robot blind
Darling
Don't you robot with the robot
Monkey, robot , robot
Don't you know you're gonna
Shock the robot
wheels keep turning
(robot ) something's burning
(robot ) don't like it but I guess I'm learning
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
Shock! Shock! Shock!
Watch the robot get hurt, robot
Shock the robot
Shock the robot
Shock the robot
Shock the robot to life
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Hey-hey-hey
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the robot (shock the robot )
Shock the robot (shock the robot )
Shock the robot (shock the robot )
To life, to life
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Shock the monkey to life (shock the robot to life)
Hey-hey-hey
Shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
A whole 'nother shock the robot to life (shock the robot to life)
Hey-hey-hey
Shock the robot , shock the robot !
Shock the robot , shock the robot !
Shock the robot
Shock the robot to life

