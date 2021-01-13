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Trump autographs the border wall, talks 25th Amendment, and more at speech in Alamo, Texas
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130 views • January 13, 2021
ALAMO, TEXAS: President Donald Trump addresses the nation on the construction and journey of the US-Mexico border wall, comments on the recent political tensions between opposed sides, social platforms, and the ongoing conversations of the 25th amendment during the final days of his administration.
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