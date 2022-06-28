What Every Traveler Needs To Know #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/sFY_8c4hymc How safe is it to travel and settle down in another country? ✈️ Andrew Henderson, the founder of Nomad Capitalist, which helps people get second citizenship through investment, reveals the reality he has witnessed from his travels to give those planning to travel a better idea of what to expect when they leave the country. Andrew shares that traveling to other countries is relatively safe, if not safer, than the US! But one factor that can greatly impact your experience abroad are the choices you make while you are there. It is always a good idea to be vigilant and well-informed when you go somewhere unfamiliar. 👈 This alone can help you AVOID becoming a statistic and cautionary tale to other travelers. What country have you traveled to that you consider to be a safe destination? Share your story down in the comments below. 👇