EMERALD ROBINSON | BIDEN PAYS $6 BILLION TO IRAN IN EXCHANGE FOR HOSTAGES
Published 16 hours ago

The Absolute Truth  |  EMERALD ROBINSON

BIDEN PAYS $6 BILLION TO IRAN IN EXCHANGE FOR HOSTAGES

Todd Woods reacts to the Biden regime paying off Iran for hostages.


source:

https://rumble.com/v3aztjl-biden-pays-6-billion-to-iran-in-exchange-for-hostages.html


Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regime

