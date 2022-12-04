THERE WILL BE PEACE ON EARTH IN 40 YEARS!

"Let God be true and every man a liar" Rom. 3:4. The moral standards of men are missing the mark of the moral standards of God. They are evil when the ways of God are back Rom. 5:13.

Because we are free moral agents, and because the Lord is long-suffering, not willing for any to perish, we had to suffer under Satan's mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:2 the preaching, bibles, religions, philosophies, kingdoms of men: denominationalism, socialism, atheism, fascism, environmentalism, capitalism, etc. all for over 6,000 years without the doctrine itself being counted as sin Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff; HEBREWS. Satan, the man of sin Rom. 5:12-21, the antichrist while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 has convinced us that we can be like God and judge the world, giving to the world bibles and religions Gen. 3:3-5. We had to eat of the tree of knowledge of good and evil until we realized that the ways of men are evil Jer. 10:23. We always have our thumbs on the scales of justice and never, ever could fairly judge our fellow man or bring peace to the world. This is why the sins and failures of men are recorded in the Bible, the ways of all men always have pointed to our need for the ways of God. That is what the Lord wanted us to learn!

The ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, and exceeding abundantly greater than we could ever have imagined Eph. 3:20; Isa. 55:9ff. No one could stand up against God, so He stepped back and sealed up or hid away in plain sight: His face, power, glory, majesty, love, and Bible Ezek. 39:25-29, so that Satan could lie to us about us being like God and we could patiently suffer from the ways of men until the Lord comes Job; James 5:7-11. Because the Lord hires laborers at different hours of the day Matt. 20, many still are under a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:10,11. The Lord coming is Judgement day, the Lord's Sabbath, the great and terrible day of the Lord, which is from men's perspective the 1,000 years of the Kingdom of God divided into two ages, the first and the second coming of the Lord Eph. 2:7; 2 Pet. 3. The destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10, or space weather, objective truth science will for the next 40 years try the faith of Christians and it will destroy all wicked men who do not repent, and who are still alive after 40 years of spiritual warfare Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12 years just as Satan's rule ends John 12:31.

The second coming of Christ is at hand Rev. 22:20 and now we get to be shocked at how good the ways of the Lord are Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20. The perfect preacher is back in these last days or times of the end for the ways of men Heb. 1:2; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21, etc.

The Second age of Christianity as foreshadowed by the second temple in 531 BC is back. Christ is breaking the lies of Satan found in the bibles of men, with supernatural objective truth that will free us from every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 5:1ff; 6:2, John 8:32; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21. The restoration of the Bible was foreshadowed by Nehemiah and the restoration of the walls around Jerusalem will take about 40 years Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12. After the world is purged of non repentant evil men by the fires of the destroyer, 1 Cor. 10:10, space weather, then comes the great wedding feast, where we will have every spiritual blessing in Christ. The meek will inherit the purified earth for about 750 years, where Christianity will continue with the King in heaven wielding the Perfect Law of Liberty AKA the Rod of Iron, demanding that we love one another on earth. The end of a thing is better than the beginning and we will have peace on earth for the last 750 years of man on earth Ecc. 7:8.

IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT THE GOOD NEWS OF THE KINGDOM THAT CHRIST PREACHES MATT. 4:23 THE EASIEST WAY WOULD BE TO GET A PAID SUBSCRIPTION AT "SUBSTACK" UNDER "THE WATCHMAN'S NEWSLETTER" - THEN WE COULD AFFORD A DIAL-UP NUMBER WHERE EVERYONE WITH A PHONE COULD ACCESS ONE TRUE FAITH RADIO. SUPERNATURAL OBJECTIVE TRUTH FROM GOD, SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT HAD ACCESS TOO SINCE 340AD 2 THESS. 2:10, 11!

IF YOU WANT TO TALK, SUPPORT, HELP, OR OTHERWISE BE INVOLVED IN A WORLD-WIDE RADIO BROADCAST CALL OR EMAIL AND LEAVE A PHONE NUMBER @[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio-xkxq/

or SUBSTACK

or BRIGHTEON

or RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/embed/v1w4t44/?pub=1x3n1

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfManTo see why the pseudo-science/religion of Thomas Robert Malthus and the Green New Deal are the religions of men's last straw.

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html?mref=1x3n1&mrefc=2







