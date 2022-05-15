© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These are the final moments of Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena Ceausescu's
Follow
3
Share
Report
601 views • May 15, 2022
lives after being found guilty of plundering Romania's wealth and resources for their own self-enrichment. They ruled with an iron fist and people feared them tremendously. The people rose up against this corruption and revolted then and we will do the same again to our elites.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.