© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 171 - The Truth About the Supremacy of Federal Law
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 24, 2021
During a recent press briefing, the White House press secretary said this with a straight face: “Federal law overrides state law.”
In this short episode I put to rest (once and for all) the lie that federal law has supremacy over state law.
In this short episode I put to rest (once and for all) the lie that federal law has supremacy over state law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.