Crops Failing, Livestock Dying? 5G, EMF, Power Lines May Be the Reason

Stan Steckler, owner of Grass Corp has been farming for decades. Pasture-based, no grain, generational knowledge. And yet — a few years ago, something changed.

Cows were getting sick. Conditions like laminitis and pink eye kept getting worse. Herd fertility dropped. Some animals were dying with no warning.

Stan hadn’t changed a thing on his farm. He knew his land. But something invisible was working against him.

Watch as Stan shares what happened after installing the Geofield EMF conditioner — and why he believes no farmer, rancher, or homesteader can escape this unseen problem.



Essential Energy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Every dollar spent here is tax-deductible and directly fuels our mission: creating education and solutions so that humanity and nature can thrive amidst electropollution — and restoring the optimal light our bodies were designed to live in.



