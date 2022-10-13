ᴘꜰɪᴢᴇʀ ᴅɪᴅ ɴᴏᴛ ᴋɴᴏᴡ ᴡʜᴇᴛʜᴇʀ ᴄᴏᴠɪᴅ ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇ ꜱᴛᴏᴘᴘᴇᴅ ᴛʀᴀɴꜱᴍɪꜱꜱɪᴏɴ ʙᴇꜰᴏʀᴇ ʀᴏʟʟᴏᴜᴛ, ᴇxᴇᴄᴜᴛɪᴠᴇ ᴀᴅᴍɪᴛꜱ

BREAKING: Pfizer Director Admits Vaccine was Never Tested on Preventing Transmission During EU Hearing Contrary to Previous Claims – COVID-19 does not exist - never isolated - a hoax to destroy human’s GOD given immune systems: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zpa1uCDUfpbs/ and,

View: https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en/ show why Governments forced us to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they know they have violated our God given rights to choose our own paths.

𝙎𝘼𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙋 𝘼𝙏 𝙌𝙐𝙀𝙀𝙉’𝙎 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙒𝙀𝘼𝙇𝙏𝙃 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙎 𝙊𝙋𝙀𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝘾𝙀𝙍𝙀𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙔 2022!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hLjOUg8oGYnq/

NOW IS THE TIME.. WHAT GOD DO ALL BELIEVE IN?

Watch this Video and Decide for yourselves, WHOM?.. does the Pope really serve?.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYAMlniyhcUy/



AUSTRALIA DOCTORS SPEAKING OUT TO STOP MEDICAL CENSORSHIP: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vAxyxZlehpVU/

...