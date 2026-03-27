Dr Stella Immanuel: Take Back Your Health Part 2 of 2

We talk with Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD about why so many people feel failed by modern medicine and what it looks like to rebuild health with research, lifestyle change, and integrative support. We challenge the passive “just take another pill” mindset and lay out a practical way to advocate for yourself while still using allopathic care when you truly need it.

Find New Normal Big Life - Live Strong, Explore Boldly, Be Ready on Apple Podcast, Spotify and 10+ platforms.

Part 1

• distrust in healthcare and how training and protocols shape treatment

• why we push research skills and how to use NIH and PubMed

• herbs and supplements as adjunct support plus limits of lab-only evidence

• polypharmacy and the compounding problem of side effects

• metabolic health, sugar cravings, and using simple routines to change habits





Part 2

• parasites, the “deworm” argument, and why access and pricing matter

• preparedness basics including food stores, gardening, and medical readiness

• telemedicine, concierge models, and breaking free from insurance constraints

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