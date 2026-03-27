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Dr Stella Immanuel: Take Back Your Health Part 2 of 2
Dr Stella Immanuel: Take Back Your Health Part 2 of 2
NNBLPodcast
NNBLPodcast
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Premieres 03/27/26, 05:47 PM

We talk with Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD about why so many people feel failed by modern medicine and what it looks like to rebuild health with research, lifestyle change, and integrative support. We challenge the passive “just take another pill” mindset and lay out a practical way to advocate for yourself while still using allopathic care when you truly need it.

Find New Normal Big Life - Live Strong, Explore Boldly, Be Ready on Apple Podcast, Spotify and 10+ platforms.

Part 1

• distrust in healthcare and how training and protocols shape treatment

• why we push research skills and how to use NIH and PubMed

• herbs and supplements as adjunct support plus limits of lab-only evidence

• polypharmacy and the compounding problem of side effects

• metabolic health, sugar cravings, and using simple routines to change habits


Part 2

• parasites, the “deworm” argument, and why access and pricing matter

• preparedness basics including food stores, gardening, and medical readiness

• telemedicine, concierge models, and breaking free from insurance constraints

Use promo code NNBL for a 5% discount off 

Keywords
natural healthmoringanutraceuticalssoursopdr stella immanueldr stelladr stella md
Chapters

Chapters

Part 1

0:00Treatable Disease And Distrust

3:59How Medical Training Shapes Care

8:30Research Skills For Better Outcomes

9:25Herbs And Lab Evidence Limits

16:30Polypharmacy And Personal Responsibility

Part 2

16:40Parasites And The Deworm Debate

20:02Supplements And Immune Support Toolkit

24:00Preparedness Gardening And Food Stores

26:03Metabolic Trouble And Food Additives

28:46Sugar Cravings And Herbal Tea

40:42Medical Readiness For Future Outbreaks

44:25Everyday Immune Habits That Stick

48:25Health Care Versus Sick Care

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy