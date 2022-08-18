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Kash Patel met with PDJT & the mood is chill. Kash says President Trump is “literally in some of the best moods I’ve ever seen him in” because America is waking up to the corruption of our law enforcement agencies.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1gc5y9-kash-patel-on-the-corruption-of-our-law-enforcement-agencies..html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10