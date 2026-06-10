Why 3D printing won’t help US military contractors dominate future drone warfare

💥🇮🇷 BREAKING NOW — NEW US TERRORIST STRIKES ON IRAN



Explosions reported in Sirik and Qeshm Island (Strait of Hormuz area). Air defenses now active in western Tehran.

💥🇮🇶 - New Iranian strikes at Kurdish militias in Erbil, Iraq.



🐻This seems to be a new pattern - US hits Iran, Iran hits US terrorist infantry in Iraqi Kurdistan. And GCC OnlyFans caliphates turn comes later. @DDGeopolitcs

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."



— US CENTCOM

Video description:

⭐️Why 3D printing won’t help US military contractors dominate future drone warfare



Lockheed Martin's secretive Skunk Works division has developed a new 2.7-meter wingspan drone called Replicator, taking it from concept to first flight in under a year.



Is this a genuine breakthrough?



🔴 US defense contractors say 3D-printing could cut drone development timelines from years to around one

🔴 In 2024, Lockheed Martin invested $25 million in Divergent to explore applications including advanced munitions and the Replicator program

🔴 Divergent’s adaptive production system (DAPS) replaces linear workflows with a continuous digital design-to-production process

🔴 3D additive manufacturing also enables lighter, stronger, more aerodynamically efficient designs than traditional methods

🔴 While seen as a breakthrough for a US defense sector - constrained by unpredictable budget cycles, fragile global supply chains and severe skilled labor shortages - its global competitive edge remains completely uncertain



China is making strides in 3D printing



🔴 China dominates both the consumer drone and entry-level 3D printer markets, producing an estimated 90% of low-cost printers, and remains a leading force in dual-use UAV systems

🔴 These systems are already battlefield-relevant: the PLA is testing 3D-printing-enabled logistics to speed up equipment repair in combat conditions

🔴 China is also scaling up industrial 3D printing, expanding beyond polymers into metal systems. Metal Powder Bed Fusion shipments grew 25% globally in 2026, with China's ZRapid Tech and Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) leading the surge

🔴 Aerospace, defense, and Chinese industrial manufacturers are now driving most of the adoption of 3D printing systems, outpacing Western peers, according to market intelligence firm Context

🔴 In January, China completed its first in-space metal 3D printing experiment, using a payload from the Institute of Mechanics (CAS) aboard the Lihong-1 Y1 suborbital vehicle



Why US is set to lag behind China in modern drone warfare



🔴 In the rush for speed, the US is developing weapons that are harder to control, easier to lose, and potentially vulnerable to compromise at the digital design stage – such as cyberattacks targeting 3D model files

🔴 Modern drone warfare has reshaped the battlefield, suggesting that future conflicts will favor actors capable of rapidly producing drones, supported by a scalable industrial base and access to critical minerals and rare earth elements

🔴 US-made drone systems rely on rare earth minerals and magnets largely controlled by China. Developing its own supply chains would take years and millions of dollars

🔴 US military-industrial 3D-printing efforts are unlikely to close the gap in either industrial capacity or rare earth supply chains, where China currently holds a dominant position

🔴 While celebrating a “breakthrough,” Lockheed Martin acknowledges that the Replicator initiative and related concepts developed with Divergent are still in early stages, and that not all ideas progress into formal programs for production and deployment









@geopolitics_prime