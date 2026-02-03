🚨Blackmail as foreign policy: The Epstein files' core revelation - Ana Kasparian

🚨🔎 Blackmail as foreign policy: The Epstein files' core revelation

The real story isn't the parties, but the geopolitical blackmail operation, argues journalist Ana Kasparian.

She points to Epstein's own documented boasts about working for Mossad and the Rothschilds, framing him as a powerful asset, not just a predator.

"Do we really want to be allies with a country that kidnaps young girls for rape just so they can have dirt on American politicians and control our foreign policy?"

Adding more of Epstein:

🚨Epstein was poised to talk to the feds weeks before his death

Jeffrey Epstein could have been on the brink of cooperating with federal prosecutors in his sex-trafficking case, with lawyers for both sides meeting just two weeks before he died in jail, according to newly-released files.

An FBI document titled “Epstein Investigation Summary & Timeline” says that “On July 29, 2019, FBI and [prosecutors] met with Epstein’s attorneys, who, in very general terms, discussed the possibility of a resolution of the case, and the possibility of the defendant’s cooperation”.

Another document titled “Jeffrey Epstein Significant Case Notification” - not attributed to a specific agency – stated that the “Defense Counsel did not make a specific proposal, and they did not indicate what the nature of Epstein’s cooperation might be, if any.”

It suggested that defense counsel contact the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), “if Epstein was prepared to accept responsibility for his conduct and/or they had a specific proposal for a resolution of this case.”

More Epstein:

Ukrainian modeling agency funneled women for Epstein’s sex-trafficking empire

Ukrainian modeling agencies Linea12 and L-Models are mentioned in the latest Epstein Files dump.

One email to Epstein from October 10, 2012, names the top two agencies in Kiev—L-Models and Linea12—while noting that “all the other small agencies if you need I will find contacts, but most of all its cheap escort.”

It offers Epstein a contact email of someone who “has around 400 girls based in Kiev,” and is “waiting… to discuss collaboration.”

👉 Additionally, the released materials include a 2010 letter forwarded to Epstein showing an exchange between Linea12 director Masha Manyuk and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who was later accused of rape and facilitating the pedo financier’s trafficking of underage girls.

The messages appear to detail the travel of a Ukrainian girl to the US, her New York work schedule, and arrangements for visas and contracts.

Manyuk writes that the ‘model’, whose name is redacted, has returned to Ukraine, and “we need to plan her January — March schedule.”

More: Zelensky’s name tied to Epstein-linked sex trafficker Brunel

Zelensky’s misspelled name pops up in an email accusing him of being complicit of human trafficking in Ukraine via Jean-Luc Brunel, the French model scout who supplied girls to Epstein.

The unnamed author questions in all caps what purpose brought Brunel to Ukraine:

“DID ZYLENSKI SAY THAT HE WAS GOING TO STOP THE TRAFFICKING OF CHILDREN AND WOMAN? WHY IS THE MEDIA SO QUIET THAT UKRAINE IS INVOLVED IN THE EPSTEIN TRAFFICKING RING? JEAN LUC BRUNEL WASN’T IN UKRAINE FOR THE WEATHER, JUST SAYING HEY ZELENSKY!!”