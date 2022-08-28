BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Testimony of a woman after receiving the second dose of Pfizer. 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
545 views • August 28, 2022

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - A woman, after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, has a lymph node growing in her armpit, continuous pain, part of her face is numb and she suffers from pain in her ear.


👉 If you want help other people, with your testimony of what has happened to you after the inoculation with this so-called vaccine, you can do it by sending us a video to:


[email protected]


It will be translated into several languages and we will disseminate it to alert the population of the damage that is happening to millions of people around the world and that the official media are silencing.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna.

https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7


Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/



Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnewshoaxcommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesmorgellonsdna manipulationquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidcontaminated swabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy