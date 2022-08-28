Testimony of a woman after receiving the second dose of Pfizer. 💉💉💉

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - A woman, after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, has a lymph node growing in her armpit, continuous pain, part of her face is numb and she suffers from pain in her ear.





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