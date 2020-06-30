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The War Against Humanity
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6 views • June 30, 2020
Darkness for light, light for darkness...Jesus said we would be hated...there's a war being waged, a war against humanity... pandemic II...name calling to silence truthers...time to rise up in this hour...shield of faith, belt of truth...no bowing to political correctness...or fear...time to storm the gates of hell...
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