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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11-15
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As this nation seems to be reeling from all kinds of liberal mischeif, another one shows up. Redistricting of maps. It isn't a hard thing but the democrats want to win next time so it is really important to them. Watch out for the next gerrymandering...it no it isn't from the republicans.
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