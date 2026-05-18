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[Bright synthesizer chords, driving electronic bassline]
[Verse 1]
Three wheels standing on the concrete floor
A metallic orange dream by the warehouse door
Sleek like a jet, built to chase the sun
The open highway's got a brand new run
Look at the canvas popping out the back
We're taking efficiency off the track
[Chorus]
Oh, Aptera Camper, floating through the night
Aerodynamic, catching the starlight
Solar on the roof, charging up the day
We don’t need the grid to find our way
Yeah, we're rolling free
Just you, the road, and me
[Verse 2]
The guys are looking, standing in a crowd
Discussing coefficients, talking out loud
No gas, no emissions, just the wind in our hair
Living in the future, we can sleep anywhere
Pop the tent up, let the breeze crawl in
That’s where the real adventure can begin
[Chorus]
Oh, Aptera Camper, floating through the night
Aerodynamic, catching the starlight
Solar on the roof, charging up the day
We don’t need the grid to find our way
Yeah, we're rolling free
Just you, the road, and me
[Bridge]
[Tempo shifts slightly, lush synth pads]
From the showroom floor to the desert sand
The strangest spaceship in the promised land
Two seats up front, and a bed in the rear
The horizon is calling, and the path is clear
[Guitar Solo]
[Melodic, neon-soaked indie guitar solo]
[Chorus]
Oh, Aptera Camper, floating through the night
Aerodynamic, catching the starlight
Solar on the roof, charging up the day
We don’t need the grid to find our way
Yeah, we're rolling free
Just you, the road, and me
[Outro]
Three wheels spinning...
Into the sunset...
Off the grid now...
[Fade out with shimmering synthesizer echo]
[End]