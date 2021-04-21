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Diabetes Reversed (Follow-up)
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148 views • April 21, 2021
Selvia was able to reverse her diabetes (type 2) in about five months following a diet low in carbohydrates (no sugar) and high in protein and fat. New research has shown that diabetes is not a chronic disease. Type 1 diabetes can also be controlled with the proper diet. I am not a doctor so my sources are added below. Please see:
Dr. Jason Fung https://youtu.be/5FVRIZTFlkc
Dr. Ken Berry https://youtu.be/A5Oi1W3KtIk
Dr. Eric Berg https://youtu.be/hbLdXC3wHGE
To see my work, please visit
https://bestevolve.com or
www.rioguzman.com
Please share!
Dr. Jason Fung https://youtu.be/5FVRIZTFlkc
Dr. Ken Berry https://youtu.be/A5Oi1W3KtIk
Dr. Eric Berg https://youtu.be/hbLdXC3wHGE
To see my work, please visit
https://bestevolve.com or
www.rioguzman.com
Please share!
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