SNAFU report - 2023-02-15 (Ep. 18) Train-splosion, CDC's Vaxxer-Tracker, EU Parliament gone dictatorship
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published Yesterday

Song: Let's Risk It All by Escape the Fate


SNAFU report - 2023-02-15 (Ep. 18) Train-splosion, CDC's Vaxxer-Tracker, EU Parliament gone dictatorship

----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


Email:

[email protected]

----------------------------------------


- [x] TrainSplosion

- https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/02/07/ohio-train-derailment-toxic-impacts/

- Train wrecks: https://safetydata.fra.dot.gov/officeofsafety/publicsite/summary.aspx


- [x] Unvaxxer-tracker

- https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/the-federal-government-is-tracking-the-unvaccinated_5056313.html


- [x] EU has no parliament

- https://bigpicture.watch/watch/

Keywords
europedigital idsnafuvaccine passportohio traintrain explosion

