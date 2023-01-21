Our economy is currently in what I like to call a "Humpty Dumpty" state. Right now, it's sitting on the wall, that wall being the various bricks that prevent us from being crushed under the weight of $31 trillion in national debt. For example, the petrodollar is a huge brick in that wall, and if that ever changes the wall will collapse and America along with it.
Will there be a great fall soon? That's hard to say, but on thing is absolutely certain: If our Humpty Dumpty economy does have a great fall, all the nation's horse and all the nation's men will not be able to put it back together again. It'll make The Great Depression seem like a minor fiscal blip, as I discussed in a brief for The JD Rucker Show. Here's Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog to explain more... http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/we-are-witnessing-an-enormous-wave-of-bankruptcies-and-layoffs-during-the-early-stages-of-2023/
