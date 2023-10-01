Create New Account
[Jul 19, 2017] TFR - 105 - Revolutionary Radio with Mickey: Testing Our Cosmology
Rob Skiba
Published 15 hours ago

I had three guests on for this show to discuss various tests that have been done and that can be done in order to examine the world we live on and the heavenly luminaries above. Mickey for instance, did a test with an app called Theodolite, which anyone can download for $5.66. See the PDF link below for the results. Very interesting.

website: www.testingtheglobe.com/PDFs/TheodoliteMoon.pdf

https://tinyurl.com/TheodoliteMoon

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


