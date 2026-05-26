Rubio talks about his conversation with Lavrov.

Adding, more Rubio:

Armenia and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals and rare earth metals.



The deal was inked in Yerevan by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.



The two sides also signed a cooperation agreement on the "Trump Route" project, a planned corridor linking Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.

Adding about phone call yesterday:

Lavrov and Rubio held a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports. Key points:



➡️Lavrov briefed Rubio on steps taken by Russian armed forces on Putin's orders.



➡️Lavrov drew Rubio's attention to the recommendation to ensure evacuation of American diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital.



➡️Lavrov and Rubio exchanged assessments of diplomatic initiatives on the Strait of Hormuz and the situation around Cuba.



➡️Lavrov and Rubio confirmed their mutual intent, despite known disagreements, to step up efforts to normalize the functioning of diplomatic missions.



➡️Lavrov expressed regret to Rubio that the "brazen efforts of European elites" and the Kiev regime are undermining the Anchorage agreements.