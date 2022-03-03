© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberty (R)evolution: The Honey Flow
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 03, 2022
https://www.fireinsideart.com/
"Because my studies showed me the extreme antiquity and divine promise of Liberty, I became the creator of massive monuments to underscore these truths, custom made to mark the cause at the acropolis-like annual Burning Man Events, staged in the bleak and baron Black Rock Dessert, NV. These wooden statues now comprise an art collection which speaks in today’s language to the future. Taken against the backdrop of history, this collection is likely to accrue both value and values, as history unfolds — my part to insure the evolution of Liberty." — Timeless
"Because my studies showed me the extreme antiquity and divine promise of Liberty, I became the creator of massive monuments to underscore these truths, custom made to mark the cause at the acropolis-like annual Burning Man Events, staged in the bleak and baron Black Rock Dessert, NV. These wooden statues now comprise an art collection which speaks in today’s language to the future. Taken against the backdrop of history, this collection is likely to accrue both value and values, as history unfolds — my part to insure the evolution of Liberty." — Timeless
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.