Welcome To The Grand Supreme News Channel

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15 views • November 25, 2019
THE OFFICIAL GRAND SUPREME NEWS WEBSITE
➡ https://www.grandsupremenews.net ⬅
SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/2YfBPne
Welcome To Grand Supreme News Who We Are!
We stand out against the fake media, we are republican, right winger, conservatives. We talk about many topics like biblical prophesy, political topics, breaking news & giving honest truth that the media twist. We got to a point where watching the news was becoming unbearable to watch, misleading people down a wrong path, we hope to give a voice to those afraid to speak out... we are silenced by the media and the news and it shouldn’t be like that. #US #News #Grandsupremenews
Back Up Channel (GrandSupremeWorldEvents)
https://bit.ly/30KzrCz
THE OFFICIAL GRAND SUPREME NEWS WEBSITE
✅ https://www.grandsupremenews.net
PODCAST
✅ https://www.grandsupremenews.net/podcast (Coming Soon)
PAYPAL CONTRIBUTIONS/DONATIONS - Support the channel! (Not Necessary to watch our content, this just helps us financially so we can bring you the latest news Freely) Thank you.
https://paypal.me/grandsupremenews
PATREON
✅ https://www.patreon.com/grandsupremenews
SPOTIFY CHRISTIAN PLAYLIST
✅ https://spoti.fi/2JF4iLb
PRAYER WALL
✅https://bit.ly/2M1JRtq
DISCORD
✅ https://discord.gg/s3sJmmW
EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION
✅ https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
CONTACTING US
▪Message Us On Facebook - m.me/grandsupremenews
▪Email - [email protected]
▪PO Box (Letters & Prayers)
Luis Santiago
P.O. Box #2
3432 us hwy 19
Holiday, Florida 34691
(If you send a check to us from outside the United States we are not able to accept them)
➞ [ SPECIAL THANKS TO PATREON PLEDGERS - Alexandria Roland, Fired Up Prepper Jim Hammons, Karen Jebril, Jake & Yes Another Jenn, Sarah Kay, Patricia Gaitan, Gobbles Wells, Kathleen Granat, Dana Capshaw, Darlene Blais, Leo Elias, Sharla Burkett, Keysa K Grable, Patricia Elliott, Miranda, Patricia Matthews, Keysa, Karen Cannon, Denise Johnson, Lorie Truong, Purple Sage, Beth, Montina, Jackie Beasley, Siphirra, Robert Lyon, Sena Goodwin, Debbie Pressley, Francis, Angela Warman, Donna Home, Johanna, Nora Bailey ] - YOUR SUPPORT HELPS US GO FULL TIME ON YOUTUBE.
Connect With GRAND SUPREME
➞Follow On Facebook (@grandsupremenews) - https://facebook.com/grandsupremenews
➞Follow On Instagram (@grandsupremenews) - https://instagram.com/grandsupremenews
➞Follow On twitter (@grandsupremnews) - https://twitter.com/grandsupremnews
↓ Watch the most popular videos on this channel ↓
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDNl-Fuoc1w
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_IN3XmHirY
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMZbDRBGTzk&t=25s
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MioFG3M5FuA&t=25s
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqBVV6_5KeE
Business/Branding Contact Email - [email protected]
WHAT WE BELIEVE BIBLICALLY
▪Christ-centered-If Jesus said it… we believe it. If Jesus modeled it… we want to live it. If Jesus commanded it… we want to obey it. We believe everything Jesus practiced and preached is as relevant for us today as it was at the time of Christ’s earthly life and ministry.
▪Non-denominational-Having no authority or doctrines dictated by any outside board or affiliation.” We believe in order to stay as true as possible to the patterns of church life in the New Testament, we must avoid denominational labels and doctrines that identify us with one group exclusively. This does not mean, however, that anything goes!
▪Jesus Christ-Jesus is the only Son of God. We believe that His earthly life and ministry demonstrated and proved this: All people matter to God. We believe that if anyone wants to come to God, they must first invite Jesus Christ to be Savior and Lord of their life.
▪Worship-worship is fundamental to the abundant life of a growing Christian. We encourage all expressions of worship we read about in the Bible.
▪The Bible (KJV) Preferred-The only complete and infallible written Word of God. We also believe God still speaks to us today through His Holy Spirit.
▪What we believe about… You-EVERYONE seeking/not seeking Christ is welcome to hear the word of God.. NO ONE IS BEYOND SAVING! We love you as Christ loves the Church & hope God will work Miracles in your life to find a Relationship with you.
EQUIPMENT USED
CAMERA - LOGITECH 4K PRO WEBCAM
▪https://tinyurl.com/y7fxrhz7
MICROPHONE - YETI BLUE USB MICROPHONE BLACKOUT
▪https://tinyurl.com/y9cffqb3
COMPUTER - MACBOOK PRO LAPTOP
▪https://tinyurl.com/yckplczf
➡ https://www.grandsupremenews.net ⬅
SUBSCRIBE https://bit.ly/2YfBPne
Welcome To Grand Supreme News Who We Are!
We stand out against the fake media, we are republican, right winger, conservatives. We talk about many topics like biblical prophesy, political topics, breaking news & giving honest truth that the media twist. We got to a point where watching the news was becoming unbearable to watch, misleading people down a wrong path, we hope to give a voice to those afraid to speak out... we are silenced by the media and the news and it shouldn’t be like that. #US #News #Grandsupremenews
Back Up Channel (GrandSupremeWorldEvents)
https://bit.ly/30KzrCz
THE OFFICIAL GRAND SUPREME NEWS WEBSITE
✅ https://www.grandsupremenews.net
PODCAST
✅ https://www.grandsupremenews.net/podcast (Coming Soon)
PAYPAL CONTRIBUTIONS/DONATIONS - Support the channel! (Not Necessary to watch our content, this just helps us financially so we can bring you the latest news Freely) Thank you.
https://paypal.me/grandsupremenews
PATREON
✅ https://www.patreon.com/grandsupremenews
SPOTIFY CHRISTIAN PLAYLIST
✅ https://spoti.fi/2JF4iLb
PRAYER WALL
✅https://bit.ly/2M1JRtq
DISCORD
✅ https://discord.gg/s3sJmmW
EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION
✅ https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/
CONTACTING US
▪Message Us On Facebook - m.me/grandsupremenews
▪Email - [email protected]
▪PO Box (Letters & Prayers)
Luis Santiago
P.O. Box #2
3432 us hwy 19
Holiday, Florida 34691
(If you send a check to us from outside the United States we are not able to accept them)
➞ [ SPECIAL THANKS TO PATREON PLEDGERS - Alexandria Roland, Fired Up Prepper Jim Hammons, Karen Jebril, Jake & Yes Another Jenn, Sarah Kay, Patricia Gaitan, Gobbles Wells, Kathleen Granat, Dana Capshaw, Darlene Blais, Leo Elias, Sharla Burkett, Keysa K Grable, Patricia Elliott, Miranda, Patricia Matthews, Keysa, Karen Cannon, Denise Johnson, Lorie Truong, Purple Sage, Beth, Montina, Jackie Beasley, Siphirra, Robert Lyon, Sena Goodwin, Debbie Pressley, Francis, Angela Warman, Donna Home, Johanna, Nora Bailey ] - YOUR SUPPORT HELPS US GO FULL TIME ON YOUTUBE.
Connect With GRAND SUPREME
➞Follow On Facebook (@grandsupremenews) - https://facebook.com/grandsupremenews
➞Follow On Instagram (@grandsupremenews) - https://instagram.com/grandsupremenews
➞Follow On twitter (@grandsupremnews) - https://twitter.com/grandsupremnews
↓ Watch the most popular videos on this channel ↓
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDNl-Fuoc1w
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_IN3XmHirY
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMZbDRBGTzk&t=25s
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MioFG3M5FuA&t=25s
➞https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqBVV6_5KeE
Business/Branding Contact Email - [email protected]
WHAT WE BELIEVE BIBLICALLY
▪Christ-centered-If Jesus said it… we believe it. If Jesus modeled it… we want to live it. If Jesus commanded it… we want to obey it. We believe everything Jesus practiced and preached is as relevant for us today as it was at the time of Christ’s earthly life and ministry.
▪Non-denominational-Having no authority or doctrines dictated by any outside board or affiliation.” We believe in order to stay as true as possible to the patterns of church life in the New Testament, we must avoid denominational labels and doctrines that identify us with one group exclusively. This does not mean, however, that anything goes!
▪Jesus Christ-Jesus is the only Son of God. We believe that His earthly life and ministry demonstrated and proved this: All people matter to God. We believe that if anyone wants to come to God, they must first invite Jesus Christ to be Savior and Lord of their life.
▪Worship-worship is fundamental to the abundant life of a growing Christian. We encourage all expressions of worship we read about in the Bible.
▪The Bible (KJV) Preferred-The only complete and infallible written Word of God. We also believe God still speaks to us today through His Holy Spirit.
▪What we believe about… You-EVERYONE seeking/not seeking Christ is welcome to hear the word of God.. NO ONE IS BEYOND SAVING! We love you as Christ loves the Church & hope God will work Miracles in your life to find a Relationship with you.
EQUIPMENT USED
CAMERA - LOGITECH 4K PRO WEBCAM
▪https://tinyurl.com/y7fxrhz7
MICROPHONE - YETI BLUE USB MICROPHONE BLACKOUT
▪https://tinyurl.com/y9cffqb3
COMPUTER - MACBOOK PRO LAPTOP
▪https://tinyurl.com/yckplczf
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