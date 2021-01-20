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Why does the US Women's National Soccer Team (World Cup Winners) Deserve Equal Pay to the Men's?
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10 views • January 20, 2021
Why does the US Women's National Team deserve equal pay to the men's team when the men lost and they won? It's a matter of what you actually bring in and produce.
#equalpay #womenssoccer #worldcup
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#equalpay #womenssoccer #worldcup
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