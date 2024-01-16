Create New Account
APPLES AIN’T APPLES! Fruit from 120-YEAR-OLD TREE at The Homestead blows my gums off! MVI_7560
EK the Urban Yeti
I did not enjoy these apples when I sampled one as windfall under the old tree at The Homestead, Balingup. They have flavoured up, although they are solid and tough to bite into, and chewing is a workout. They are a treat.

