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VIRUSES DON'T EXIST
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215 views • April 25, 2021
Mirror. Source * Duplicate: https://is.gd/7cqceb
Viruses Don't Exist https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gt58NQsCsu3u/
Quote: "Viruses don't exist, at least not in the normal sense of the word. The medical establishments have fooled us for the last 100 years. Stefan Lanka, who is a virologist, has recently won a court case that proves that viruses are a hoax. https://abruptearthchanges.com/2017/11/17/dr-stefan-lanka-the-history-of-the-infection-theory/ Mirrored with thanks to SpaceBusters: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/ I felt this interview was the most interesting and important part of their first video so I removed the first 25 minutes. The full videos for parts 1, 2 & 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/ From https://www.debateart.com/debates/551/viruses-don-t-exist: To prove that viruses don't exist. Answer these logical questions: 1. How did the first person to see a virus know that it was a virus without any references as to what a virus looks like? 2. How do viruses find their host if they have no legs, arms, eyes, ears, brains, sense of touch or means of locomotion? 3. How can something that is dead, suddenly come to life? 4. How can viruses survive in the atmosphere and sunlight without any walls for protection? (very fragile) 5. How does a entity (virus) that kills its host pass on its genes and what does it gain by killing the host? 6. If viruses are proteins, then why don't small insects like ants find them and eat them all?"
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What is 5G with Mark Steele Save Us Now https://is.gd/atkfjR
LAUNCH: Notice of Liability by Wireless Radiation - LENA PU - 1/2 https://is.gd/J3QUT2
Wireless NoL: Schools & Communities - LENA PU - 2/2 https://is.gd/hWR53L
The second wave - The planned 60GHz millimeter wave attack in schools https://is.gd/lvUR3D
Jigsaw piece 4 The ultimate deception https://is.gd/EMFW4y
Knowledge is Power Show 9 UK Nurse Kate Shemirani, full excerpt (Audio normalized) https://is.gd/tD6m6Y
OUTLAW VACCINES! ~ Poisons yielding Damage, Death & Sterility https://is.gd/staT8j
Death by Wireless? 1: Former Miss Teen Universe dies at age 19. 2: More skiers drop dead https://is.gd/X0n6IM
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
"5G is a direct energy weapon, DEW, in air, period" - Mark Anthony Steele
The Importance Of The Thyroid Gland & The Use Of Iodine With Kate Shemirani https://is.gd/UAGmL3/
List of countries 2017 http://www.deagel.com/country/ Select country for forecast
The Global Health Mafia Protection Racket https://is.gd/IV5xJX * Mainstream media's largest sponsor
Big Pharma’s Control Over the Media - Vaccines Are Business, That's the Bottom Line https://tinyurl.com/ycuqyqq7
Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
The president of Tanzania didn't trust the WHO, so he had fake test samples sent to the labs https://is.gd/DyJi7V
Google { wo2020060606 cryptocurrency system using body activity data https://is.gd/7Ygknd }
60 GHz in schools - its a killer https://is.gd/JyQ1KG
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
NYC Nurse speaks out about forced deaths in her hospital https://is.gd/Oto8at
That Virus Test! What you need to know, 80% False Positives and the implications for you if tested! https://is.gd/nkyR9E
The fake narrative is breaking down - Save the children https://is.gd/m5fr1g
May 2018 Fullerton Informer goes on Jeff Rense to talk 5G, wireless, and all the other agendas https://is.gd/BmYiQp
Patent CORONAVIRUS application filed July 23 2015 and granted November 20 2019 https://is.gd/rgVAKQ
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
Newsbreak 72: David Noakes unlawfully arrested: Whistleblower update w/ Chaudhari, John Smith https://is.gd/Ezk1bc
21 May 2020: GcMAF genius, David Noakes, kidnapped, held hostage in Exeter Prison feared missing https://is.gd/oRmt47
David Noakes on the history of the EU Awake & Aware holidays https://is.gd/5Wqhc5
Newsbreak 37: David Noakes Addresses the Falsehoods Published by the MHRA https://is.gd/dPJAN9
“GcMAF CURES CANCER – Let’s get it in our hospitals now!” https://is.gd/xDQ6cd
Persecution by the socio psychopathic corporatist state https://is.gd/aS1lhq
Check domains http://gcmaf.se & https://www.gcmafplus.com/
A must watch GangStalking is Community Oriented Policing r
Viruses Don't Exist https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gt58NQsCsu3u/
Quote: "Viruses don't exist, at least not in the normal sense of the word. The medical establishments have fooled us for the last 100 years. Stefan Lanka, who is a virologist, has recently won a court case that proves that viruses are a hoax. https://abruptearthchanges.com/2017/11/17/dr-stefan-lanka-the-history-of-the-infection-theory/ Mirrored with thanks to SpaceBusters: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/ I felt this interview was the most interesting and important part of their first video so I removed the first 25 minutes. The full videos for parts 1, 2 & 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/ From https://www.debateart.com/debates/551/viruses-don-t-exist: To prove that viruses don't exist. Answer these logical questions: 1. How did the first person to see a virus know that it was a virus without any references as to what a virus looks like? 2. How do viruses find their host if they have no legs, arms, eyes, ears, brains, sense of touch or means of locomotion? 3. How can something that is dead, suddenly come to life? 4. How can viruses survive in the atmosphere and sunlight without any walls for protection? (very fragile) 5. How does a entity (virus) that kills its host pass on its genes and what does it gain by killing the host? 6. If viruses are proteins, then why don't small insects like ants find them and eat them all?"
-
What is 5G with Mark Steele Save Us Now https://is.gd/atkfjR
LAUNCH: Notice of Liability by Wireless Radiation - LENA PU - 1/2 https://is.gd/J3QUT2
Wireless NoL: Schools & Communities - LENA PU - 2/2 https://is.gd/hWR53L
The second wave - The planned 60GHz millimeter wave attack in schools https://is.gd/lvUR3D
Jigsaw piece 4 The ultimate deception https://is.gd/EMFW4y
Knowledge is Power Show 9 UK Nurse Kate Shemirani, full excerpt (Audio normalized) https://is.gd/tD6m6Y
OUTLAW VACCINES! ~ Poisons yielding Damage, Death & Sterility https://is.gd/staT8j
Death by Wireless? 1: Former Miss Teen Universe dies at age 19. 2: More skiers drop dead https://is.gd/X0n6IM
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
"5G is a direct energy weapon, DEW, in air, period" - Mark Anthony Steele
The Importance Of The Thyroid Gland & The Use Of Iodine With Kate Shemirani https://is.gd/UAGmL3/
List of countries 2017 http://www.deagel.com/country/ Select country for forecast
The Global Health Mafia Protection Racket https://is.gd/IV5xJX * Mainstream media's largest sponsor
Big Pharma’s Control Over the Media - Vaccines Are Business, That's the Bottom Line https://tinyurl.com/ycuqyqq7
Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
The president of Tanzania didn't trust the WHO, so he had fake test samples sent to the labs https://is.gd/DyJi7V
Google { wo2020060606 cryptocurrency system using body activity data https://is.gd/7Ygknd }
60 GHz in schools - its a killer https://is.gd/JyQ1KG
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
NYC Nurse speaks out about forced deaths in her hospital https://is.gd/Oto8at
That Virus Test! What you need to know, 80% False Positives and the implications for you if tested! https://is.gd/nkyR9E
The fake narrative is breaking down - Save the children https://is.gd/m5fr1g
May 2018 Fullerton Informer goes on Jeff Rense to talk 5G, wireless, and all the other agendas https://is.gd/BmYiQp
Patent CORONAVIRUS application filed July 23 2015 and granted November 20 2019 https://is.gd/rgVAKQ
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
Newsbreak 72: David Noakes unlawfully arrested: Whistleblower update w/ Chaudhari, John Smith https://is.gd/Ezk1bc
21 May 2020: GcMAF genius, David Noakes, kidnapped, held hostage in Exeter Prison feared missing https://is.gd/oRmt47
David Noakes on the history of the EU Awake & Aware holidays https://is.gd/5Wqhc5
Newsbreak 37: David Noakes Addresses the Falsehoods Published by the MHRA https://is.gd/dPJAN9
“GcMAF CURES CANCER – Let’s get it in our hospitals now!” https://is.gd/xDQ6cd
Persecution by the socio psychopathic corporatist state https://is.gd/aS1lhq
Check domains http://gcmaf.se & https://www.gcmafplus.com/
A must watch GangStalking is Community Oriented Policing r
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