Russian Spring - The Ukrainian-NATO Forces Prepares More Attacks. Military Summary 2023.06.10
This video describes the military situation in Ukraine on the 10th of June 2023
Google doc: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1613003
Telegram channel: https://t.me/militarysummary
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MilitarySummary
Email: [email protected]
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/militarySumma...
Help the channel: https://www.donationalerts.com/r/mili...
Help the channel: https://www.patreon.com/militarySumma...
maps:
https://t.me/Z_arhiv
https://militarymaps.info/
https://liveuamap.com
https://militaryland.net/maps/deploym...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.