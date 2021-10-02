BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (2 October, 2021): No Jab No Pay Down Under, Driving Tax, Pfizer Testing on Infant Orphans
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
130 views • October 03, 2021
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1444134332797444099

https://sensusfidelium.us/resistance-podcast-201-fr-mateos-reparation-challenge-for-october/

https://odysee.com/@offguardian:2/covid1911-ep14:2

https://odysee.com/@offguardian:2/covid1911-ep13:7

https://odysee.com/@offguardian:2/covid1911-ep15:6

https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1442553706671534082

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1443622485325385729

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1443603921977683977

https://twitter.com/CaldronPool/status/1419127237345824770

https://twitter.com/DrewHLive/status/1444380308183437312

https://www.9news.com/article/sports/locked-on/nba-podcast/nba-says-unvaccinated-players-who-miss-games-due-to-local-laws-wont-be-paid-lebron-ted-cruz-kyrie-irving-bradley-beal-andrew-wiggins-warriors-nets/535-df8ad6a4-7299-4157-8e37-cc7aa3f473ef

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-record-new-covid-19-cases-2021-09-29/

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/more-minors-mistakenly-receive-covid-19-vaccine-in-dallas-county/2597712/

https://www.news.com.au/national/australia-set-to-announce-no-jab-no-pay-rules-for-health-workers/news-story/4e11e1e63b186c86d9b987b148702176

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1443724353754042368

https://thehighwire.com/videos/do-covid-mrna-vaccines-disrupt-the-innate-immune-system/

https://www.ncregister.com/blog/german-chancellor-angela-merkel-to-meet-with-pope-francis-for-the-fifth-time

https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/01/breaking-pfizer-stand-accused-of-experimenting-on-orphan-babies-to-test-their-covid-19-vaccine/

https://off-guardian.org/2021/10/01/programmable-digital-currency-the-next-stage-of-the-new-normal/

https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/the-corporations-are-the-government

https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/09/30/hundreds-of-united-airlines-staff-hand-in-covid-vaccination-proof-after-company-threatens-to-fire-them/?sh=4f700f591eec

https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/30/deaths-among-teenagers-have-increased-by-47-percent-since-covid-vaccination-began/

https://www.wthr.com/article/news/verify/verify-infrastructure-bill-pilot-program-per-mile-charge-driving-cars-taxes/531-5c46254d-e60e-4f6b-8e1a-919dede453a2

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/249168/cincinnati-archdiocese-implementing-reorganization-process-of-parish-mergers

https://nypost.com/2021/10/02/nyc-schools-prepare-to-fill-thousands-of-staff-vacancies-monday/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1443709701712191490

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1443719060756340739

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1443644787501027332

https://twitter.com/Revelation2041/status/1443896187866714134

https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1443966667487391747

https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1444412474061639680

https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1444400156892295169

https://twitter.com/Nycweatherrepor/status/1444057002301399041

https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1444352556004741127

https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1444350471578263554

https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1444424985158701063

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1444361392564408325

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1444446817618386946

https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1444016666350817284

https://twitter.com/bravojourno/status/1444037962753355781

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1444336685760880642

https://twitter.com/TheAtlantic/status/1442935759036579842

https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1444212556340551680

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia/status/1444020259275563012

https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1444002447966539782

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1444078812996718598
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Patrick Lewis
Cacao&#8217;s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Cacao’s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy