🧩 The Collective, the Elect & the Self-selected w/ Author Sol Luckman & Cheryl Bailey: Exploring Possible Pieces to the Simulation Puzzle

🧨 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising

╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝

👉 Check out Front Row Seat: https://www.youtube.com/@cherylbailey4803

🔥🔥🔥 Get ready for arguably the deepest of all the deep dives yet presented on Sol Luckman Uncensored! Sol and Cheryl are en fuego, riffing and ranting back and forth like a pair of wild Errant savants. Possible pieces to the simulation puzzle include: the surprising relationship between the Benefactor and Artificial Intelligence X, the role of catalyst in the Simulacrum, consciousness back doors out of here, the next level beyond Errantry, and much, much more!

☄️ Enjoy These Additional Resources Exploring Simulation Theory & the Archaix Research ...

💥 Playing in the MAGIC: How to Manifest Whatever You Desire in the Simulation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest

💥 Trigger Alert: There’s ABUNDANT Evidence Supporting Simulation Theory & the Phoenix Phenomenon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLLGSxMS3Vg&t=3s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 Is the “Scientific Method” Broken—or Did It Never Actually Exist in the First Place? https://solluckman.substack.com/p/is-the-scientific-method-brokenor

💥 Coding Loops inside the Simulacrum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddCPmjl3lzA&t=12s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 Exploring the Astonishing Mathematix & Calendrix of Archaix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCQkp6DJ60g&t=862s&ab_channel=CrowRising

💥 You Might NOT Be an Errant If … https://solluckman.substack.com/p/you-might-not-be-an-errant-if

🎤 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored is sponsored by https://snooze2awaken.com, Resources for Lucidity. For additional mission-critical FREE CONTENT for the awakening, check out http://www.crowrising.com, https://t.me/solluckman & https://solluckman.substack.com.

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe, share & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin 14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Read Sol Luckman’s new ebook on manifestation https://solluckman.substack.com/p/playing-in-the-magic-how-to-manifest