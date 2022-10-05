Aaron Brickman summarizes what is coming

This is just a short excerpt from one of several interviews conducted by Doug Hagmann at the end of September. I can recommend searching for the interviews.
Guest Aaron Brickman (@AGBrickman on Twitter) appeared as a guest on The Hagmann Report on August 25, 2022. Using extensive analysis of historical indicators and pattern analysis, Mr. Brickman stated that he expected the market to close at $29,500 (at the time, it was trading and closed well over $33,000 on Friday, September 23, 2022. Per CNBC reporting on that date:
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
"Stocks tumbled on Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to $29,590.41."
Now, Aaron Brickman returns for an intense discussion about what we might expect next, including "13 days of misery during the 13 trading days between October 5 and October 21, 2022. Expect a crash that might rival the crash of 1929 - and worse." Yet, and most importantly, there WILL BE GOOD to arise from this for God-fearing, bible-believing Christians.
