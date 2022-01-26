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01/21/2022 A Taiwan social media influencer tells of her nightmare after taking the Covid vaccine. She suffers an explosive headache and fingers become numb. She did all the examinations but doctors couldn’t find out the reason and wouldn’t admit this was caused by the vaccine. She noticed many people suffer severe side effects of the vaccine and some people have their lower limbs paralyzed.